Decrease in Covid cases yet more severe cases: Ministry

The Ministry said that the country recorded 1,892 cases of Covid-19 down more than 1,100 cases compared to April 28 and an additional 897 recoveries. However, the number of severe Covid-19 patients increased to 122 cases with no deaths.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, there were more than 11.55 million cumulative confirmed cases of coronavirus in Vietnam. More than 10.62 million people have recovered from the disease. Currently, out of 122 severe Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals, 98 are requiring oxygen, and the rest are requiring mechanical ventilation. The death toll from Covid-19 in Vietnam so far is 43,188, accounting for 0.4 percent of the total number of cases.

As of April 28, healthcare workers have administered 7,930 vaccine shots. Thus, the total number of Covid-19 vaccines that have been injected nationwide is more than 266.2 million shots of all kinds.

To prevent the Covid-19 epidemic during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), which lasts 5 days in the context of this dangerous disease increasing again, the Ministry of Health suggested localities keep an eye on epidemic prevention and control by assigning specific tasks and responsibilities as well as having specific plans for the unprecedented situation.

Furthermore, the ministry requested to focus on implementing disease prevention and control in remote and isolated areas, areas with difficult access to health services, areas where ethnic minorities live, areas with high population mobility, and places with a low percentage of vaccinated residents.

The Ministry of Health also suggested that localities work closely to proactively detect new variants of the virus early while ensuring the provision of emergency treatment and active resuscitation at medical examination and treatment establishments. Hospitals must strengthen infection control measures to prevent the spread of disease in hospitals with a focus on protecting patients in high-risk groups including pregnant women, people with underlying diseases, and elderly people.

Above all, it is necessary to enhance communication about disease prevention to raise people’s awareness and change people's behavior in protecting the health of themselves, their families and the community. Information on the epidemic situation should be regularly updated and people are advised to well implement the 2K message by donning face masks and using disinfectants, taking all Covid-19 vaccine doses.

All the public places including medical facilities, public transport, train stations, bus stations, markets, at places and events with large crowds are targets for awareness raising on good prevention practices against Covid-19.