Ho Chi Minh City records one Covid-19 death

A 54-year-old male patient, who had been treated for Covid-19 in Cho Ray Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City died after nearly a week of treatment.

The patient living in Binh Duong Province has just died from cardiovascular disease and was infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The patient was hospitalized at the Department of Tropical Diseases in serious condition with mechanical ventilation requirement on April 17.

Previously, the patient had been treated for cardiovascular diseases such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, heart arrhythmia, heart failure and myelodysplastic syndromes (a type of hematologic pre-cancerous disease) at the Cardiology Department of the Cho Ray Hospital.

In mid-April, the patient had symptoms of Covid-19 such with fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The statistics of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health showed that within 24 hours from 4 p.m. on April 24 to 4 p.m. on April 25, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 238 new Covid-19 cases, including 82 hospitalized cases.

Currently, hospitals are treating 255 patients, of which 106 cases are required respiratory support.