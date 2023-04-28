HCMC releases urgent dispatch on Covid-19 prevention tasks

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has just signed an urgent dispatch to related state departments, agencies as to Covid-19 prevention tasks during the upcoming national holiday.



Accordingly, all relevant units must reactivate suitable Covid-19 prevention tasks and protect the highly vulnerable. Under no circumstances can people be negligent in carrying out these essential tasks. Both city dwellers and tourists are encouraged to strictly observe all rules on Covid-19 prevention and traffic laws.

HCMC People’s Committee requested that the HCMC Department of Health organize Covid-19 vaccination sites even during the holiday. Medical institutes are directed to vaccinate people in the highly vulnerable group or those not receiving enough doses when they come for disease treatment there.

In addition, hospitals are asked to actively check and resume the operation of their own Covid-19 unit/department following the four-on-site model when the pandemic becomes more complicated. The Hospital for Tropical Diseases and other assigned hospitals must be ready to operate Field Hospital No.13 within 24 hours if the number of severe Covid-19 cases in the former reaches 50 at one time.

The HCMC Department of Information and Communications is directed to accelerate necessary propaganda campaigns on the importance of Covid-19 vaccine, the 2K rule of ‘Khau trang – Khu khuan’ (Face mask – Disinfection) by the Health Ministry. It is essential to stress the critical act of wearing face masks at public places or when contacting people with symptoms of Covid-19.

The People’s Committees of all districts and Thu Duc City are asked to cooperate with the HCMC Department of Health to vaccinate people even during the holiday by running at least two vaccination sites in each district and Thu Duc City. When necessary, a mobile vaccination team can be established to vaccinate the vulnerable at door.

Finally, a weekly evaluation of the pandemic status must be conducted, along with proper scenarios to ensure the smooth run of Covid-19 prevention tasks at each level in compliance with instructions of the Health Ministry.