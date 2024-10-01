Dau Tieng Reservoir continues to release water

As of 7 a.m. on September 30, the water level at Dau Tieng Reservoir was measured at 22.91 meters, with an inflow rate of approximately 160 cubic meters per second.

General Director of the Southern Irrigation Exploitation Company Limited Tran Quang Hung said that the company had sent notifications requiring the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue at all levels, local authorities and relevant units to provide the information to residents in the downstream areas of the reservoir. That will help residents proactively make their production and living plans to mitigate potential damages as well as ensure safety of dams in downstream areas.

Based on the current weather conditions, the water levels at the reservoir and tidal changes in the downstream Sai Gon River, the company will adjust the timing and volume of releasing water; and provide timely schedule adjustments to local authorities and residents if any.

Earlier, the Southern Irrigation Exploitation Company Limited carried out the first phase of releasing water from Dau Tieng Reservoir in 2024, with a flow rate of 100 cubic meters per second, from September 24 to October 1.

Thus, 60.48 million cubic meters of water in total have been released to downstream areas for the phase.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong