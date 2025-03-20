Da Nang proposes construction plans for tunnels crossing Han River, airport

The Da Nang City Department of Construction on March 20 proposed plans for building tunnels through Da Nang Airport and the Han River.

The tunnel construction project through Da Nang International Airport is planned as an East-West traffic connection route, with a proposed tunnel length of over 2.9 kilometers.

However, it is necessary to consider carefully some contents, the section through the existing runway and the section outside the runway.

Regarding construction technology, the Da Nang City Department of Construction proposed different methods for tunnel sections, followed as the cut-and-cover method for closed and open-cut tunnels in the areas outside the runway under construction; and the pipe roof method and tunnel boring machine (TBM) method for the section beneath the existing runway.

A map of the Han River tunnel construction project. (Photo: the Da Nang City Department of Construction)

Regarding the Han River tunnel project, the main tunnel route is designed with a total length of approximately 1.67 kilometers, including 600 meters of fully closed tunnel section under the river, 380 meters of fully closed tunnel section on land and 415 meters of open-cut tunnel section.

The starting point of the tunnel will connect to Dong Da Street in Hai Chau District, while the endpoint will connect to Van Don Street in Son Tra District.

As reported, the total investment for the Han River tunnel project is estimated at VND6,880 billion (US$269 million), including VND3,900 billion (US$153 million) for construction costs, VND2,000 billion (US$7.8 million) for land clearance and resettlement support and other additional costs.

According to the Da Nang City Department of Construction, the proposed plans for building the Han River tunnel and Da Nang International Airport tunnel are aligned with the Prime Minister's Decision No. 359 and the Prime Minister's Decision No. 1287 as well as traffic demand forecasts for 2045.

The former decision approved adjustments to Da Nang City’s general planning until 2030, with a vision to 2045 while the later approved Da Nang City’s planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong