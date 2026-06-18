Ho Chi Minh City accelerates rollout of electronic fishing logbooks

A local official said digital logbook system is expected to improve fisheries management and ensure full traceability of seafood landed at ports, supporting Vietnam’s efforts to address European Commission’s "yellow card" warning over IUU fishing.

Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up the implementation of electronic fishing logbooks for all fishing vessels subject to mandatory adoption, aiming to improve seafood traceability, strengthen fleet management and meet the European Commission’s recommendations on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Authorities inspect a fishing vessel anchored at Cat Lo Port in Phuoc Thang ward, Ho Chi Minh City, as part of efforts to strengthen fisheries management and combat IUU fishing. (Photo: VNA)

The city has 2,826 vessels required to switch to the electronic system, including 2,601 fishing boats and 225 fisheries logistics vessels. However, only 54 offshore fishing vessels have so far installed the required equipment and software.

Under the implementation roadmap agreed by local authorities, vessels measuring 24 metres or longer must adopt electronic logbooks from July 1, 2026, followed by those between 15 metres and under 24 meters from September 1, 2026, and vessels from 12 meters to under 15 metres from January 1, 2027.

Pham Thi Na, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the digital logbook system is expected to improve fisheries management and ensure full traceability of seafood landed at ports, supporting Vietnam’s efforts to address the European Commission’s "yellow card" warning over IUU fishing.

To comply with the new regulations, vessel owners must install approved devices and software integrated with the national fisheries database, while captains are required to record and transmit catch data electronically during fishing trips.

Although fishermen support efforts to modernise fisheries management, many have expressed concerns over installation costs and the challenges of adapting to new technology, calling for financial assistance and training during the transition period.

Nguyen Huu Thi, deputy head of the fisheries and fisheries resources surveillance division at the municipal department, stressed the need to upgrade infrastructure at fishing ports, including computers, printers and internet connectivity, to facilitate electronic reporting procedures.

The rollout of electronic fishing logbooks is regarded as a key measure to enhance fisheries governance, improve seafood traceability and promote the sustainable and responsible development of Vietnam's fisheries sector while advancing international integration.

Vietnamplus