Da Nang, Ha Tinh launch Youth Month 2025

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU)'s chapter in the central city of Da Nang launched Youth Month 2025 on February 23.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU)'s chapter in the central city of Da Nang launches Youth Month 2025 on February 23. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to celebrate the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 - 2025).

At the launching ceremony, the Da Nang City Youth Union launched six volunteer youth teams, announced 11 targets, and handed over youth projects. They also eradicated 15 temporary and dilapidated houses, planted 20,000 trees, restored 200 portraits of heroic martyrs, built 28 safe school entrances, and installed light systems in sports fields.

On the same day, Youth Month 2025 was also launched in Ha Tinh Province. Under the program, the youth of Ha Tinh Province have set targets of offering one million national flags and presenting gifts to disadvantaged adolescents and residents in the locality.

By Xuan Quynh—Translated by Kim Khanh

