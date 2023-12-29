Cuban medical experts share experience in family doctor model with HCMC

A delegation of Cuban medical experts, including Professor, doctor José Armando Aronte Villamarín, and Professor, doctor Sonia María González Vega visited District 8’s healthcare center in HCMC on December 28.

Chairman of the People's Committee of District 8 Tran Thanh Tung (R) presents gifts to Cuban medical experts. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Associate Professor, Ph.D., Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong. The visit was part of the activities of the business trip to HCMC from December 25, 2023, to January 6, 2024, taken by Cuban healthcare professionals.

Cuban medical specialists shared experiences in developing, organizing, and managing the family medicine system and the family doctor model in Cuba, and policies and healthcare activities, operations of hospitals, polyclinics, and the family doctor model in Cuba.

Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of Cuban medical experts visits District 8’s healthcare center in HCMC on December 28. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Chairman of the People's Committee of District 8 Tran Thanh Tung said that the district’s medical sector is making efforts to improve human resources and the community healthcare system.

He hoped that District 8 would be chosen as one of the localities to apply the effective family doctor model.

Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong highly appreciated the family doctor model in Cuba. He hoped to receive support, instructions for implementing this model, and training courses from Cuba in the coming time.

According to Mr. Tang Chi Thuong, the Department of Health will examine online and in-person human resource training programs on the family doctor model, invite experts to give direct instructions, and send local specialists to Cuba.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh