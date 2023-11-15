Contest ‘Vietnamese Teenagers – Global Citizens’ 2023 kicks off

The Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization yesterday launched the contest ‘Vietnamese Teenagers – Global Citizens’ 2023 at Le Van Tam Junior High School in Binh Thanh District of HCMC.



Vice Chairman Le Anh Quan of the Central Council informed that the contest is held to offer an interesting playground for members of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization and other teenagers to update their own knowledge, practise their foreign language skills, and develop their soft skills.

Another goal of the contest is to strengthen the relationship between the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization and schools, families nationwide so that Vietnamese teenagers have favorable conditions to focus on academic learning, moral training, active integration in international activities, which will ultimately turn themselves into global citizens in the future.

The contest is for all teenagers from 11-15 years old studying in junior high schools or at this level in junior-senior high schools all over the country.

To participate in the contest, teenagers have to either write a short paragraph or present a short talk in a video clip about their own understanding on the concept ‘Global Citizen’. They will then sit an English language proficiency test.

The preliminary round of the contest ‘Vietnamese Teenagers – Global Citizens’ 2023 is expected to begin from November 14, 2023 to February 18, 2024. The semi-final round takes place from February 28 – March 28, 2024. The national final round happens in May 2024 in Binh Dinh Province.

In this contest launch ceremony, the organization board delivered 10 scholarships, worth VND1 million each (US$41) to some teenagers joining in the contest.