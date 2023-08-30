Contest aims to promote students’ innovative spirit

Nguyen Tat Thanh University held the final contest of Students with Creative Start-up Ideas 2023 to promote the spirit of innovation in life and students’ scientific research across the country.

The organizers of the contest with the theme 'Promoting open innovation and digital transformation' announced to receive more than 100 entries from more than 30 universities and colleges across the country after more than 2 months of launching. The project entries are diverse and multi-field such as biotechnology, health care, information technology, and food technology.

Through the preliminary rounds, the jury selected 27 projects into the final round. The winning projects were guided by the Organizing Committee on product improvement skills, business models, start-up finance, calling for investment capital and pitching with a total prize value of VND 84 million (US$3,458,858) and packages of Incubation at Nguyen Tat Thanh University’s Center for Innovation and Startup Incubation worth nearly VND1 billion.

In the final round, the Jury awarded the first prize to the project Aquabetle Plus - Product to increase performance from the extract of the leaves of the student group of Nguyen Tat Thanh University.

The Project Otusleep - A natural sleep-supporting film from lotus heart and Vietnamese herbs by a group of students from Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry and Trade and the project of shampoo and hair conditioner from green Wormwood tree by a group of students from Duc Trong High School in the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong were given the second prizes.

Teams of students from the University of Economics - Law, Foreign Trade University Ho Chi Minh City, Banking Academy with the CentiWork project - a platform connecting freelancer Talents with businesses and a group of students from Nguyen Tat Thanh University’s Faculty of Food and Environmental Engineering with the project of Insecticidal herb preparations from neem oil and geranium seeds captured the third prizes.

In addition, the Organizing Committee also awarded 4 more consolation prizes, 4 potential prizes, and 14 movement prizes to the remaining projects.