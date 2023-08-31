Consulting units propose planning for 16 national railway stations

Consulting units have completed the initial report of planning for 16 national railway stations in urban areas, major stations and international intermodal stations.

Besides, the consulting units also proposed the positions and scale expansion for cargo stations. The stations will be equipped with additional loading and unloading lanes, additional areas for cargo yards, warehouses, paths for picking-up and dropping-off and so on to meet the demand for goods.

Accordingly, the consulting units proposed planning orientations for 16 key stations on the four railway routes comprising Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi – Dong Dang on the North–South corridor, Hanoi –Hai Phong, Yen Vien –Lao Cai on the East–West corridor, excluding stations having planning for focal areas in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong.

As for the Hanoi – Dong Dang railway route, three stations of Dong Dang, Yen Trach and Kep will be in the planning.

Regarding the Hanoi – Hai Phong railway route, the consulting units proposed to plan Vat Cach Station in Hai Phong City as a cargo station consisting of two areas Vat Cach Station and Vat Cach Port.

Meanwhile, it was proposed to plan four stations on the Hanoi – Lao Cai route, comprising Huong Canh in Vinh Phuc Province, Viet Tri in Phu Tho Province, Xuan Giao A in Lao Cai Province and Lao Cai Station.

Notably, regarding Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City route, the consulting units proposed to plan eight stations, including focal stations, stations in big urban areas, stations with orientation of connecting to inland water ports and seaports. They consist of Ninh Binh Station, Khoa Truong Station in Thanh Hoa Province, Vinh Station in Nghe An, Dong Ha Station in Quang Tri, Kim Lien Station, Dieu Tri Station, Nha Trang Station and Thap Cham Station.