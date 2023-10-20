Construction watchdog in HCMC to inspect real estate trading floors

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction yesterday said that from now until November 15, the department will conduct an inspection of the legal establishment and reporting obligations of real estate trading floors such as CBRE, Savills Vietnam, Danh Khoi - DKS, Khoi Hoan, Phu My Hung, An Gia Hung and An Gia which were established between 2009 and 2017.

The construction department will pay visits to real estate trading floors to check these special floors’ activities.

The Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City will evaluate their operation, difficulties and problems to help these floors resolve them according to legal regulations or propose competent agencies to resolve them according to legal regulations. In addition, the inspection process aims to detect and strictly handle violations according to the present law.