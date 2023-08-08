Construction of Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway requested to be accelerated

The investor of Component Project No.3 of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway Phase 1 has been urged to swiftly resolve any challenges and obstacles to expedite the project's advancement.

Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, has recently issued instructions to the investor of Component Project No.3 of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway Phase 1, urging them to swiftly resolve any challenges and obstacles to expedite the project's advancement.

According to the Cai Mep-Thi Vai Port Area Traffic Project Management Board (the investor), the units of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province have currently authorized compensation for 1,056 households and organizations. The total allocated budget exceeds VND2.18 trillion, corresponding to an area of 102.55 hectares, accounting for nearly 75 percent of the total land to be acquired for the execution of the project.

In 2023, the project has been allocated a budget of nearly VND2.03 trillion, of which roughly VND1.92 trillion has already been disbursed, reaching almost 95 percent of the plan. Nevertheless, due to some households declining to relocate, the advancement of land clearance has fallen short of the set objective. Additionally, the frequent occurrence of heavy rainfall has had a detrimental impact on the construction progress.

In addition to accelerating the land clearance process, the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province People's Committee has sent a dispatch, proposing the Vietnam Rubber Group expedite the transfer of a land parcel spanning over 47 hectares in Xuan Son Commune, Chau Duc District. This allocated land is earmarked for soil extraction, to be utilized specifically in the construction of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway project.