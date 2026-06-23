Vietnam, Canada seek to promote defense cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense General Phan Van Giang hosted Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam James Nickel in Hanoi on June 23, discussing measures to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

The meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam James Nickel in Hanoi on June 23. (Photo: BQP)

Expressing his satisfaction with the positive and increasingly substantive development of the Vietnam – Canada Comprehensive Partnership, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense General Phan Van Giang noted that based on the existing agreements, including the 2019 memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation and the 2024–2026 defense cooperation plan, bilateral defense ties have been effectively advanced across a range of areas, including delegation exchanges, dialogue and consultations, training, United Nations peacekeeping operations, defense industry and maritime security.

He thanked Canada’s Department of National Defense for providing numerous short-term overseas training scholarships under the Military Training and Cooperation Program (MTCP) for officers and cadets of the Vietnam People’s Army in the fields aligned with Vietnam’s needs. He also affirmed that Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense stands ready to receive Canadian military personnel for Vietnamese-language training and participation in international defense officials’ courses at its military academies and institutions.

Highlighting the progress achieved in recent years, the host suggested that Nickel continue facilitating coordination between the two defense ministries in implementing the agreed cooperation activities, with priority given to high-level mutual visits, training, UN peacekeeping operations, search and rescue, cybersecurity, border management, war consequence remediation, and consultations within multilateral defense and security frameworks.

On the occasion, Mr. Phan Van Giang informed the ambassador that Vietnam plans to host the third Vietnam International Defense Expo in December 2026. He invited Nickel to attend the event and noted that invitations have already been extended to Canada’s defense leaders.

Vietnam, he said, stands ready to facilitate the participation of Canadian businesses interested in showcasing products and exploring cooperation opportunities at the exhibition.

The Deputy PM and Defense Minister reaffirmed that Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense will continue creating favorable conditions for Mr. James Nickel to successfully fulfil its mission, contributing to the further development of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense General Phan Van Giang (R) offers a gift to Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam James Nickel. (Photo: BQP)

For his part, the Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam congratulated Vietnam on its recent socio-economic achievements and praised the country’s growing role and standing in the region and globally.

Noting the progress of the Vietnam–Canada Comprehensive Partnership in multiple areas, the ambassador described defense cooperation as one of the important pillars of bilateral relations, having delivered practical results in recent years.

He said there remains considerable room for expanding defense ties and pledged efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of shared interest such as training, UN peacekeeping, defense industry, and other promising fields.

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