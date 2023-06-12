Con Dao District requests to save electricity during high tourism season

In its dispatch, the People's Committee of Con Dao District has requested owners of hotels and accommodations in the district to save electricity during the peak season for tourism.

Currently, during the high season for tourism, the island district welcomes a lot of tourists so the demand for electricity is increasing, but the country’s electricity industry is facing difficulties because ongoing drought and water scarcity present unique challenges for the energy sector. The government has required accommodation establishments, restaurants and apartments must cut 50 percent of nighttime lighting capacity as required by the local electricity industry.

Offices and households should save electricity by turning off lights, air conditioners and other devices when they don’t use them. The district also called on production facilities to limit the operation of large power-consuming machines during high tourism season while encouraging installation units to integrate rooftop solar power and solar hot water systems.