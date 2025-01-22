Competitions create playground for students' scientific research, startups

Cultivating scientific inquiry and entrepreneurial spirit creates a conducive environment for student research and startups while they are in schools.

Students of Tran Van Giau High School in Binh Thanh District take part in the final round of the ‘Students with Startup Ideas’ Contest for the 2024-2025 school year

During the 2024-2025 academic year, the full implementation of the 2018 General Education Program was achieved across all educational levels. In addition to the core academic curriculum, many schools in Ho Chi Minh City are proactively integrating career guidance initiatives and cultivating an environment for scientific research, thereby fostering the development of students.

At the final round of the ‘Students with Startup Ideas’ Contest for the 2024-2025 school year recently organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, students of Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted in HCMC’s District 1 was awarded second prize with the project ‘GolocalVietnam.com - Travel your way in Vietnam’.

IT teacher Ho Ngoc Lam at Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted revealed that the project originated from the students' idea of ​​creating an application that provides a service to hire local tour guides to serve the needs of foreigners in Vietnam to learn about culture, entertainment, and recreation.

The teacher said that winning students all are only seventh graders who have not yet studied the subject of Economic and Legal Education (as prescribed in the education program for high school students), they had to independently research and acquire knowledge in these areas, including the calculation of product costs and the development of an investment plan.

Additionally, the students encountered challenges in developing the necessary technological skills, including the effective application of artificial intelligence.

Nguyen Phuong Thao My, a 11th-grade student at Nguyen Huu Huan High School in Thu Duc City, and her team of four embarked on a year-long project titled 'Natural Clay from Agricultural Waste’. She recounted that a significant challenge they encountered was the need to rent or borrow university laboratories for their research activities.

Moreover, to market their product, the students had to develop an advertising campaign. This required skills they hadn't formally learned in high school, such as social media marketing and understanding consumer behavior through online shopping experiences.

Teacher Ho Ngoc Lam stressed that scientific research is one of the six core educational goals at Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted. In a digital learning environment, students have access to many different sources of information, creating favorable conditions for the development of thinking and creativity.

The 2018 General Education Program provides a framework for learning across all subjects. However, each subject possesses unique characteristics and contributes differently to the overall educational experience.

Being a teacher, she thought that teachers should help students realize the connection between applying the knowledge they have learned to create products with practical value, which students gradually sense the necessity of learning.

Project implementation fostered valuable skills, including time management, teamwork, and project planning. Students learned to effectively divide tasks, plan each step, and carry out the project successfully. Furthermore, when registering to participate in startup competitions and workshops, students are exposed themselves to diverse approaches and experiences, fostering their passion for research and building a strong foundation for their future career orientation.

According to Vice Principal Phung Nhat Anh of Nguyen Huu Huan High School, in parallel with creating a scientific research playground for students, schools need to maintain regular activities of talent clubs to create conditions for students to participate, practice, and develop personal skills, contributing to the implementation of the comprehensive education goals of the 2018 General Education Program.

Deputy Director of the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Tri Dung suggested that prioritize career guidance activities and foster an environment that encourages innovation. This will equip students with the essential skills and knowledge to excel in higher education and successfully navigate their future career paths.

By Thu Tam – Translated By Anh Quan