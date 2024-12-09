Comforting heat emanating from cup of coffee prepared by disabled children

Many people opted to start a day with a cup of coffee made by children with disabilities due to comforting heat emanating from the special beverage.

Disabled children in Thuong coffee shop prepare the unique beverage for customers

Every Friday, Thuong Coffee shop in Nha Trang City of Khanh Hoa Province, transforms into a vibrant hub of activity and laughter. A group of disabled children take center stage, their smiles as bright as the sunshine as they expertly craft a variety of refreshing drinks for customers.

As the temperature drops in Nha Trang, locals find a warm cup of coffee essential to kickstart their busy days.

Every Friday, local resident Nguyen Chi Bao, aged 32, deviates from his typical preferences by visiting Thuong coffee shop located at 4 Hien Luong Street to buy a cup of coffee. Mr. Bao noted that what makes this establishment unique is that all the beverages are prepared by students from the Rehabilitation and Education Center for Children with Disabilities in Khanh Hoa Province.

At the "Thuong" coffee shop, the cheerful sounds of laughter from the unique staff and dedicated patrons resonate throughout the establishment.

Instructor Nguyen Van Quang for the deaf class who mentors the children working there, mentioned that the shop operates exclusively on Friday mornings. The children, under the supervision of their teachers, handle various tasks including serving beverages, preparing coffee, blending smoothies, washing cups, and engaging in conversations with customers.

Thuong Coffee was established with the vision of providing a space for deaf children and those with intellectual disabilities to engage with the community. It serves as a platform for them to enhance their professional and vocational skills. Beyond being a venue for beverage preparation, it aims to foster their self-esteem and help them overcome feelings of inadequacy, as shared by Mr. Quang.

Beyond the delicious drinks, Thuong Coffee offers a unique and heartwarming experience. It's a testament to the resilience and talent of these children, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and contribute to their community. As customers savor their drinks, they are not just enjoying a refreshing beverage; they are supporting a cause that empowers and uplifts these remarkable individuals.

At the bar, the children surprised customers by their skillful use of the mixing tools. At each step they did, viewers could feel the care and meticulousness. The result was drinks that were not only delicious in taste but also beautiful in appearance.

Customers were impressed by the agility of Phan Nguyen Hoang Tam who is mentally disabled as he took the initiative to do all the work - from the time the customers entered until cleaning up when they left - with a smile on his face. In addition, Tam is also the accountant of the shop.

Tam enthusiastically displayed a bundle of assorted bills, stating that the shop today earned VND800,000 from drink sales.

At 10 o'clock, the children tidied up, rearranged the tables and chairs, and cleaned the mixing area. As a reward for their efforts, they enjoyed a drink they had prepared themselves. Hoai An who suffers deafness said (conveyed by Mr. Quang) that disabled students eagerly awaited Friday because they could come the shop to feel great joy in serving the customers who support the shop. Although they cannot hear or speak, they communicate through body language, eye contact, and shared emotions.

By Truong Nhan - Translated by Anh Quan