Collection of Vietnamese legends, fairy tales published

The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House recently published a book entitled “Truyen truyen ky Viet Nam” (Vietnamese Legends), a collection of 50 stories of myths and fairy tales with traditional elements.

According to Associate Professor Vu Ngoc Khanh, a compiler of the book, stories are selected from different sources so that readers can better understand the legends at various stages of development in Vietnam's literature history.

Vietnamese legend is a written literature genre that focuses on mythical motifs. Their characters are Vietnamese heroes in ancient times or those that only appear in imagination such as gods, fairies, Buddhas, and demons.