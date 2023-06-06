Collection of Vietnamese legends, fairy tales published

|
The cover of the book "Vietnamese Legends". (Photo courtesy of Su That National Political Publishing House)
According to Associate Professor Vu Ngoc Khanh, a compiler of the book, stories are selected from different sources so that readers can better understand the legends at various stages of development in Vietnam's literature history.
Vietnamese legend is a written literature genre that focuses on mythical motifs. Their characters are Vietnamese heroes in ancient times or those that only appear in imagination such as gods, fairies, Buddhas, and demons.