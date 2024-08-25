Culture/art

Collection of largest driftwood statues in An Giang

Mr. Nguyen Van Nghi, 45, a local residing in Cho Moi District in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has spent nearly 20 years collecting logs hidden for centuries in the Tiem River and turning them into works of art.

The sculpture titled “Vietnamese Rural Landscape” made from monolithic wood

The man who works in the construction industry has coordinated with artisans throughout the country to transform rough logs, called Go lua (driftwood), into amazing artistic carvings and creations.

Go lua (driftwood) is the core of ancient trees that have died and been submerged in rivers for decades. Time and water erosion have made it difficult to distinguish the types of trees that are commonly called driftwood. This particular material is very hardy and never attacked by termites as well as resistant to the effects of weather.

26.webp
27.webp
28.webp

The unique sculptures include 12 zodiac animals, Buddha statues, miniature gardens, and motorcycle models that have attracted many residents, and domestic and foreign visitors.

The outstanding artwork is a sculpture titled “Vietnamese Rural Landscape” made from monolithic wood. The painting set a Vietnamese record for the largest wooden carving measuring 24.5 meters long and two meters wide. It took six years to complete the artwork with images of rice fields, farmers scooping up water and catching fish, banyan trees, communal houses, “Dam cuoi chuot” (Rat's wedding) - a popular example of Vietnamese Dong Ho folk painting, and the daily life of people in the North, Central, and South regions of Vietnam.

29.webp
30.webp
31.webp
32.webp
33.webp
34.webp
35.webp
36.webp
37.webp
38.webp
39.webp
40.webp
41.webp
42.webp
43.webp
44.webp
45.webp
46.webp
47.webp
By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

