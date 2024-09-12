Collaborative approach adopted to nurturing green businesses

Saigon Cosmetics JSC as a green business (Photo: SGGP)



In his speech, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Pham Van Truong highlighted the newspaper's extensive reach and diverse media ecosystem, encompassing publications such as SGGP Daily, SGGP Investment and Finance, SGGP – Chinese version, and the online versions of SGGP in Vietnamese, Chinese, and English. This diversity provides a strategic advantage for disseminating information and enhancing the brand visibility of enterprises, organizations, and individuals to a broad domestic and international audience.

Subsequent to the 2023 HCMC Green Enterprise Awards ceremony, SGGP Newspaper established a dedicated Green Enterprise section to facilitate the growth of green brands.

Building upon these achievements, SGGP Newspaper has implemented a comprehensive strategy in 2024 to create and disseminate targeted communication campaigns, effectively promoting the brands and products of green enterprises to the community. This will be achieved through a variety of formats, including print and online articles, talk shows, and digital media.

To bolster market share, distributors such as Saigon Co.op, Saigon Trading Group, and MM Mega Market have introduced a range of initiatives to stimulate consumer demand for green products.

Deputy General Director Nguyen Tuan of SATRA revealed that in 2024, the SATRA retail system organizes nearly 20 promotional campaigns, including five dedicated to showcasing and promoting the products of green enterprises. SATRA is currently implementing tailored promotional programs, establishing dedicated display areas for green enterprises, and organizing product experience events to enhance brand visibility on retail websites. Additionally, SATRA will organize the Binh Dien Flower Market at the beginning of 2025.

SATRA is proactively connecting with and promote green enterprises to raise consumer awareness of the significance, value, and quality of green products. SATRA will also collaborate with enterprises in designing packaging, labels, and logos to differentiate their products and attract consumers. Moreover, SATRA will support enterprises in research, development, and product innovation to create diverse and appealing product ranges.

Similarly, Deputy Marketing Director Pham Thi Ngoc Thuy of Saigon Co.op shared that to boost consumer demand for green products, Saigon Co.op is launching a series of branding campaigns across its communication channels, leveraging product experiences, practical operating models, and product introductions to drive sales.

Saigon Co.op will also implement omnichannel marketing campaigns to connect with millions of Vietnamese families, promoting the concept of sustainable consumption and encouraging households to become environmental ambassadors. The company will collaborate with enterprises to enhance environmental protection efforts and guide sustainable consumption behaviors.

Deputy General Director Nguyen Quang Thanh of HCMC Finance and Investment State-owned Corporation (HFIC) introduced preferential interest rate for enterprises. Based on Decision 42/2024/QD-UBND on implementing interest rate support policies for projects financed by HFIC, green enterprises will have access to loans of up to VND200 billion (US$8.15 million) per project and enjoy interest rate support of up to 100 percent.

Numerous enterprises participating in the conference expressed their optimism that the coordinated implementation of branding, market development, and financing solutions for green enterprises would solidify their positions, both domestically and internationally. However, they emphasized the need for additional measures to assist enterprises in developing compelling green brand narratives and facilitating direct consumer engagement.

Furthermore, participants called for simplified procedures and transparent processes for submitting applications to expedite the listing of products in retail distribution systems. Specifically, retail systems should allocate dedicated display areas for green enterprises to enhance consumer accessibility.

Representatives from retail distributors suggested that green enterprises address existing shortcomings. Green enterprises should proactively participate in promotional campaigns organized by retail systems, and increase promotional discounts on their products. They should prioritize new products and offer attractive pricing to entice consumers. Moreover, green enterprises should allocate a larger quantity of products to retail systems to maximize sales during promotional campaigns.

Acknowledging the valuable insights shared at the conference, Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Hoa of the HCMC Business Association stated that the organizing committee would consolidate all feedback from enterprises and collaborate with retail systems to develop tailored programs and solutions. However, he emphasized the need for enterprises to be more proactive in providing information, needs, and challenges to foster a collaborative approach and drive the sustainable development of green enterprises.

By Ai Van – Translated by Thanh Tam