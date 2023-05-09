Coach Park Hang-seo awarded VUFO’s friendship insignia

Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the VUFO presented an insignia “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” to Park Hang-seo, former head coach of the Vietnamese national football team, at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 9.

It is the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO)’s most noble distinction honoring Park's significant contributions to Vietnamese football and the friendly and cooperative relations between the people of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Speaking at the event, Nga said the bilateral ties have become a successful model based on political trust, vibrant economic cooperation, and a close attachment in people-to-people exchanges. She attributed that to the important contributions of people’s organizations and individuals from both countries, including Park.

As the head coach of the Vietnamese national football team from 2017 to 2022, Park trained and improved the talent of players, helping them gain confidence and bring glory to Vietnam at regional and international tournaments, including winning the 2018 AFF Cup championship, two gold medals in men's football at the 30th SEA Games in 2019 and the 31st SEA Games in 2021, becoming the second runner-up at the 2018 U23 Asian Cup, securing the fourth place at the 2018 ASIAD, entering the quarter-finals of the 2019 ASEAN Cup, and for the first time advancing to the third round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

He has truly become a close friend of the Vietnamese people not just through football. The Vietnamese people always remember his care and attention to the health of the players, his active participation in charitable and humanitarian activities, his support for Covid-19 prevention and control efforts, and his aid to people in the flood-stricken central region, and disadvantaged children, Nga affirmed.

Nga wished that in the near future, Park would continue making worthy contributions to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK.

Park, for his part, expressed his honor and pride to receive the award, affirming that in any position in the future, he will repay the affection of the Vietnamese people with a hard-working attitude and do his best to deserve the award.