Closing net on illegal fishing in Central Vietnam to battle IUU activities

Central Vietnam is battling Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing with strict rules from catch to port, aiming for a clean sea and to remove the European Community’s seafood “yellow card”.

Quang Ngai Province Border Guards are inspecting the operations of a seafood fishing vessel in the fishing grounds (Photo: SGGP)

A primary focus for central provinces of Vietnam is the eradication of “triple-no” fishing vessels – those lacking registration, inspection, and licensing. The Quang Binh Province Fisheries Division reports the successful registration and inspection of all 763 previously unregistered vessels.

However, 18 newly identified “triple-no” vessels, acquired from other regions, are pending documentation. These vessels are being listed and assigned to commune-level authorities for surveillance.

Head Le Ngoc Linh of the Quang Binh Province Fisheries Division states that following the “triple-no” vessel initiative, management has been tightened across all local fleets.

Collaboration with local authorities has intensified to guide ship owners in adhering to registration and inspection regulations, particularly for overdue vessels. Continuous monitoring of vessels exceeding 15m via vessel monitoring systems (VMS) is employed to detect sovereignty infringements and IUU fishing.

In Quang Ngai Province, Head Nguyen Van Muoi of the Provincial Fisheries Division reports the registration, inspection, and licensing of an additional 1,128 vessels, bringing the compliant fleet to 5,220. This significant achievement bolsters IUU prevention and enables legal fishing while protecting national maritime sovereignty.

Since 2017, foreign seizures of Quang Ngai fishing vessels have dramatically decreased, with no recent incidents reported, reflecting improved regulatory compliance among fishermen.

Quang Binh Province Border Guards and Fisheries Surveillance are inspecting a fishing vessel at Gianh Port’s boat shelter (Photo: SGGP)

Head Huynh Quang Huy of the Binh Thuan Province Fisheries Division highlights that despite a large offshore fleet, Binh Thuan has aggressively implemented central and provincial directives against IUU fishing, preventing unauthorized border crossings. Consequently, the region has maintained a record of zero foreign vessel seizures for several years.

Following years of IUU combat measures, central Vietnamese fishermen are largely adhering to regulations. Fisherman Nguyen Thuat from Quang Binh Province confirms that his vessel consistently activates its VMS, adheres to designated routes, avoids foreign waters, and maintains regular communication to ensure accurate positioning.

Similarly, at fishing ports in the provinces of Khanh Hoa, Quang Ngai, and Binh Dinh, fishermen are meticulously recording voyage logs and fish sizes to comply with EU recommendations.

Head Nguyen Van Ba of Hon Ro Fishing Port Management Board (Khanh Hoa Province) notes a significant increase in fishermen’s awareness regarding IUU fishing, with port operations and vessel compliance largely normalized.

However, VMS connectivity loss remains a concern for vessel monitoring authorities. Head Le Ngoc Linh emphasizes strict adherence to VMS management protocols. VMS disconnection and border crossing incidents are promptly reported to border guards and fisheries inspection teams. Upon vessel return, administrative sanctions are imposed, with potential escalation to legal authorities.

Head Nguyen Van Muoi acknowledges that persistent VMS disconnections and unauthorized border crossings pose a significant challenge. Regulations mandate reporting VMS signal loss exceeding six hours and returning to port for repairs within ten days; however, violations persist.

Disconnection incidents are attributed to equipment malfunctions or deliberate manipulation. Thorough investigations are conducted, corrective measures implemented, and ship owners are required to provide reports every six hours to facilitate law enforcement.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam