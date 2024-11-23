Climate disaster events cause Vietnam's loss of US$1 billion each year

Extreme climate events cause Vietnam's loss approximating US$1 billion per year, according to Associate Professor Doctor Nguyen Van Thanh, special Vice Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council.

At a scientific seminar under the theme 'Human Development in the Context of Mitigation, Adaptation to Climate Change and Circular Economy Development" on November 22, Associate Professor Doctor Nguyen Van Thanh stated that over 25 percent of public healthcare facilities are at risk of flooding; 20 percent of Vietnam's road and rail network is at risk of erosion and flooding in severe climate change scenarios.

The Human Research Institute under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences in collaboration with the Institute for Circular Economy Development under the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City held the event.

Attending and speaking at the seminar, Associate Professor Doctor Nguyen Thi Hoai Le, Director of the Human Research Institute, recommended that the Government needs to participate by introducing new policies and encouraging the development of a circular economy.

Along with green technologies, these policies will help improve energy efficiency, promote better waste management systems, lower carbon emissions and increase renewable energy sources.

