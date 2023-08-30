City desires to get human resources training programs from Harvard University

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City had a working day in Boston, Massachusetts on August 29 (local time) before ending the working trip to the United States of America.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le led the delegation comprising Head of the Economic and Budget Committee under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Le Truong Hai Hieu, Head of Culture and Society Department of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Cao Thanh Binh, Secretary of Binh Chanh District Party Committee Tran Van Nam, Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung, Deputy Head of the Urban Department of the HCMC People’s Council Huynh Hong Thanh, Deputy Head of the Legislative Department of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dat, Deputy Director of the municipal Health Department Nguyen Huu Hung, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs Pham Tran Thanh Thao, Chief of the Office of the delegation of National Assembly deputies of HCMC Do Thi Minh Quan.

The delegation had a working session with Thomas Vallely, Senior Advisor for Mainland Southeast Asia at the Harvard Kennedy University's Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation, with the presence of Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN).

Mr. Thomas Vallely founded the Harvard Vietnam Program in 1989 and the Fulbright Economics Teaching Program in 1994. Currently, he is the chairman of Fulbright University Vietnam's Board of Trustees.

At the working session, the city’s delegation and Mr. Thomas Vallely discussed contents related to cooperation and training programs of high-quality human resources and focused on improving capacity for leadership and officials of Ho Chi Minh City administration.

For the side of Mr. Thomas Vallely, he analyzed the opportunities and challenges on socio-economic development as well as the importance of training high-quality human resources for Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

In order to lure high-quality human resources and talented youngsters, Ho Chi Minh City needs to give incentives as well as create an attractive working environment for employees, added Mr. Thomas Vallely.

He affirmed that Harvard University would be ready to coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City in general and Vietnam National University of Ho Chi Minh City in particular to build training programs, thereby improving the education quality for the city’s human resources. Of which, there will be programs for improving the qualifications and capacity of officials and civil servants as well as programs for training human resources in science and technology fields.

For the city’s side, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le highly appreciated the contributions of Mr. Thomas Vallely in the establishment of Fulbright University Vietnam and congratulated the positive achievements of Fulbright University Vietnam in training and doing research.

Chairwoman Le affirmed strongly that Ho Chi Minh City would continue to pay attention and facilitate Fulbright University Vietnam to become one of the high-quality human resource training centers of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and Southeast Asia which can become worthy of Harvard University in the US.

She also highly appreciated the Vietnam Executive Leadership Program (VELP) which has been creating a forum for Vietnamese policymakers to attend dialogues with the world's leading experts related to global economic and political developments, thereby, helping Vietnamese leaders improve their strategic vision and policy analysis capacity.

Ms. Le believed that the bilateral cooperation in education and innovation fields would develop further, contributing to improving the management and professional capacity of officials in HCMC in particular and in Vietnam in general.

The delegation of HCMC paid a visit to a bakery of Omni Parker House Hotel, where President Ho Chi Minh used to work from 1911 to 1913.

As planned, on the same day, the delegation will leave the United States to go back home to end the working trip to Cuba and the United States.