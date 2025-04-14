China’s top leader pays state visit to Vietnam

The Chinese top leader's visit to Vietnam demonstrates the high regard that the Chinese Party and State, as well as the leader personally, place on strengthening the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and China.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua/VNA

​General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping's state visit on April 14-15 is made at the invitations of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and State President Luong Cuong.



The top leader of China will be accompanied by Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the committee’s Office; Wang Yi, Politburo member, Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Wang Xiaohong, Minister of Public Security; Liu Jianchao, head of the CPC Central Committee’s International Liaison Commission; Dong Jun, Minister of National Defence; and other officials.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh, the visit holds great significance and importance for the two countries’ relationship.

This is Xi's first overseas visit in 2025, his fourth visit to Vietnam as China's top leader, and the second within his current term. It demonstrates the high regard that the Chinese Party and State, as well as the leader personally, place on strengthening the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and China.

The trip takes place at a pivotal moment for both Parties, both countries, and for their relations. The bilateral relations have maintained a strong and positive momentum, with many notable highlights in cooperation across all fields. Both nations are actively implementing activities to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the Vietnam–China Year of Humanistic Exchange this year.

Therefore, the visit serves as an opportunity for the top leaders of the two Parties and two countries to further engage in in-depth strategic discussions, assess the bilateral relations, particularly the outcomes achieved in implementing high-level agreements, and identify major directions and key measures to develop the bilateral relationship in a more stable, substantive, and effective manner in the time ahead.

Within the framework of the trip, the top Chinese leader will hold talks and meetings with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

