Children’s annual painting contest returns to HCMC

More than 27,000 children in HCMC aged between four and 15 took part in the semifinal of the 27th children’s painting contest at the General Sciences Library of the city in District 1 on March 31.

This year’s painting contest themed "Net Ve Xanh” (Green drawings) was both online and in-person. The contestants were divided into three groups, including between four and seven, eight and 11, and 12 and 15.

The organization board selected 505 contestants for the final round.

Contestants of “Net Ve Xanh” (Green drawings) used computers, crayons, watercolors, oil, or clay to make paintings about Uncle Ho and children, smart city, environmental projection, sea and islands, their families, teachers, classmates and friends, the country’s beautiful landscapes, or the friendship between peoples around the world.

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh