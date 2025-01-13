Central steering committee for science-technology development, innovation set up

A decision on the formation of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation was announced.

Participants at the national conference held by the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in Hanoi on January 13 morning. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made at a national conference held by the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in Hanoi on January 13 morning.

According to the Politburo’s Decision No. 229 dated January 10, 2025, the Steering Committee, headed by Party General Secretary To Lam, consists of 19 members. It is responsible for leading and directing the implementation of breakthrough solutions to further promote science – technology development and innovation, and speed up national digital transformation.

The Steering Committee is tasked with researching and proposing the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider and make decisions on mechanisms, legal policies, and breakthrough solutions for accelerating science-technology development, innovation, and digital transformation.

It will also lead and coordinate with party committees at all levels to guide, inspect, and supervise the implementation of relevant resolutions and regulations of the Party, and the State's laws; and review relevant legal mechanisms, policies, and administrative procedures, thus making recommendations for authorities to consider and deploy.

It will also work on directing party committees and organisations at all levels to inspect and take strict action against party organisations and members who delay, obstruct, or fail to implement the solutions and tasks assigned by authorised agencies in this work, or violate during the implementation process.

The Steering Committee has the authority to set up a support team and a national advisory council for science - technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Vietnamplus