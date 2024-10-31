Central region to face multiple heavy rainfall events, leading to flooding

The Central region is set to face consecutive heavy rains and floods in the first ten days of November, following recent flooding caused by Typhoon No.6 (Typhoon Trami).

Flooding in Quang Binh Province after Typhoon No.6

On October 31, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep signed a document urging Central provinces to prepare for the anticipated heavy rain and flooding.

The Ministry warned that the provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Kon Tum, and Gia Lai may experience severe impacts from prolonged heavy rain.

According to the General Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, from November 3 to 10, the Central region may experience various complex weather patterns, with an additional 2-3 rounds of heavy rain expected after November 10. The provinces from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai are likely to be the hardest hit in early November, while Quang Binh to Phu Yen may be affected from late November to early December.

Previously, Typhoon No. 6 caused rainfall exceeding 1,000mm in several areas, such as Bach Ma Mount (Thua Thien Hue) with 1,500mm and Thai River Reservoir (Quang Binh) with 1,250mm, resulting in widespread flooding.

To mitigate damage from the upcoming rains, the Ministry urged localities to address the aftermath of the previous floods caused by Typhoon No.6, particularly in Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, and Da Nang, and to expedite the harvest of rice and crops.

Additionally, authorities should review evacuation plans for areas at risk of deep flooding, flash floods, and landslides, while preparing personnel, equipment, and essential supplies following the “four-on-site” principle.

The Ministry also called for proactive checks on the safety of water reservoirs to ensure they can manage floods according to regulations and to ensure transportation safety in vulnerable areas while being ready to address any disruptions.

Relevant ministries and departments need to coordinate closely with local authorities and maintain a 24/7 watch to regularly report on the situation and respond promptly to the impending natural disaster.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan