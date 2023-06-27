Central Highlands region at risk of landslides in rainy season

With hillslope geomorphology, the Central Highlands region is at risk of landslides, especially in residential areas, and unfinished construction works in the rainy and stormy season.

These days, heavy downpours punctuated the day in many places in Gia Lai, Kon Tum provinces. The water in the rivers also rose rapidly and swept away all obstacles. Several riverbank erosions were seen along the Ba River in Gia Lai Province and Dak Snghé River through Kon Ray District, Po Co River through Dak Glei District and Ngoc Hoi District, Dak Bla River through Kon Tum City in Kon Tum Province, causing productive land losses in the river.

Even in Kon Tum City, landslides caused by rain in Hai Ba Trung Street in Quang Trung Ward lead to the risk of road breakage. In Tu Mo Rong District, landslides damaged property and land on a number of road sections in the road 672 through Mang Ri Commune and Ngoc Hoang - Mang But - Tu Mo Rong - Ngoc Linh streets through Van Xuoi Commune. These landslides, along with subsidence, resulted in road breakage.

According to a leader of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Tu Mo Rong District, responsible agencies have repaired the landslide point at the road 672. The Ngoc Hoang - Mang But - Tu Mo Rong - Ngoc Linh streets were damaged so seriously the locality reported to the Kon Tum Department of Transport for repairing further. In the immediate future, the local administration has installed warning signs for the safety of people.

Mr. Nguyen Trong Tho - Head of the Kon Tum Department of Transport’s Traffic Infrastructure Management Department - said that there were 10 national highways, provincial roads and other roads managed by the unit that was affected by heavy rain and they were flooded in recent days, causing damage of billions of Vietnamese dong. The unit has mobilized contractors in charge of maintaining roads for people to travel on the roads safely.

Meanwhile, it seems that every year there are landslides of different sizes and levels in Lam Dong Province’s Da Lat City, partly due to sloping terrain and people leveling the ground to facilitate the construction of houses.

Recently, after heavy rain, residents’ houses at the Ba Thang Tu Street in Ward 3 of Da Lat City were submerged in water due to a clogged drain. Worse, after just over 2 hours, it caused a landslide of about 7m high. The local government then moved property and people out of the danger zone.

Recent heavy rains have played a role in a deadly rock slide. A 40-year-old Nghiem Dinh Quang was buried by a large cascading soil and rock which engulfed the house No. 686.

In the face of unusual weather developments, the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee directed the organization to inspect and review all works and projects in the process of construction such as traffic, irrigation, construction and areas residential areas living in hilly slope areas with high risk of landslides, low-lying areas to promptly request investors and the construction unit to stop the construction of the work.

The provincial People's Committee has just decided to approve a VND11.5 billion investment project to urgently relocate people out of flash flood areas in Lien Ha Commune. The project will support the emergency relocation of 17 households with 65 members in 4 villages of Sinh Cong, Chien Thang, Lien Ha 1, and Lien Ha 2 in Lien Ha Commune and invest in essential infrastructure in the area.