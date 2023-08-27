Can Tho preparing for operation of first VSIP Industrial Park in Mekong Delta

The Mekong Delta City of Can Tho is preparing for the operation of the first VSIP Industrial Park in the Mekong Delta.

The People's Committee of Can Tho City has just issued a plan to organize the kick-off ceremony of the project of the Vinh Thanh Industrial Park (VSIP Can Tho Industrial Park) in the first phase. This is an event within the framework of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and some countries, including Singapore.

The groundbreaking ceremony is slated to take place on September 9, 2023 at Vinh Trinh Commune of Can Tho City’s Vinh Thanh District with the participation of about 300 delegates, including the Singapore Embassy in Hanoi, the General Singapore Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City and leaders of ministries.

The kick-off ceremony will aim to propagate and introduce the VSIP Can Tho Industrial Park in Vinh Thanh District, party members, civil servants, public employees, employees, and people from all walks of life. domestic and foreign investors to create consensus, excitement and high support during the construction process.

At the same time, city leaders encouraged officials and employees who are involved in the management, design, construction of works to ensure quality and progress. They also called for investment in the VSIP Can Tho Industrial Park and industrial zones in Can Tho City in general.

It is expected that Can Tho City will give a memorandum of understanding for investment between VSIP and potential customers and a Memorandum of Understanding on the development and expansion of the IP between Can Tho City and VSIP.

The VSIP Industrial Park project is located in the area of 290ha for the first phase with a total investment of more than VND3,700 billion (US$ 153,993,777).

The project was approved by the Prime Minister with investment policy in the Decision No. 1255 dated October 17, 2022 and officially awarded the investment registration certificate by Can Tho City People's Committee on October 25, 2022.

The VSIP Industrial Park - one of the key projects of Can Tho City presently - is an industrial, urban, and logistics complex with clean, green and sustainable criteria. In the overall first phase, the park will provide supporting services for manufacturing plants in Can Tho and surrounding areas as well as other services for the workforce in different places to work in the IZ.