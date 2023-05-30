Can Tho 2 Bridge to be built before 2030

The Ministry of Transport has just assigned the My Thuan Project Management Board to make a pre-feasibility study report for the Can Tho 2 Bridge project towards connection completion of the North-South expressway as planned.

Accordingly, the My Thuan Project Management Board is responsible for ultimately taking advantage of all available study results serving for researching and submitting the pre-feasibility study report of the Can Tho 2 Bridge investment project and two paths at the two bridgeheads.

The cost for making the pre-feasibility study report of the Can Tho 2 Bridge will be paid in accordance with responsibilities, approved estimates and capital plan preparing for annual investment. The implementation schedule will be from 2023 to 2025.

Previously, the My Thuan Project Management Board proposed the Ministry of Transport to soon allow it to study the Can Tho 2 Bridge project synchronizing with the North-South expressway to the East.

According to the initial proposal of the My Thuan Project Management Board, the Can Tho 2 Bridge has its starting point connected with My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway's section in Vinh Long Province and its ending point associated with the starting point of Can Tho – Hau Giang Expressway.

The Can Tho 2 Bridge is designed to have a total length of around 15.35 kilometers, including four kilometers of the main bridge and connecting bridges, a cable-stayed main span and 11.35-kilometer-long approach roads.

It is expected that the project will be completed in advance of 2030.

The upcoming Dai Ngai Bridge will be finished in 2026 along with the actual Can Tho Bridge and Vam Cong Bridge are expected to meet the travel demand from Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta localities.