CAAV asks for stronger measures to ensure airport safety

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has just requested relevant units to strengthen safety protocols for vehicles operating at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Accordingly, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked aviation service providers to inspect and monitor the implementation of operating procedures of vehicles and ground support equipment to promptly address shortcomings in these procedures.

In addition, relevant units need to improve personnel management procedures and operation procedures of vehicles and equipment at Tan Son Nhat International Airport; review safety management systems; and ask operation staff to strictly comply with safety regulations while providing services.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has requested Tan Son Nhat International Airport to strengthen strict supervision of vehicle operations in the airside and promptly detect violations against safety regulations; coordinate with the Southern Airports Authority to strictly handle violation acts of individuals or organizations; and revise and supplement airside safety regulations in accordance with the current conditions at the airport.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport has also been required to inspect, monitor, and identify safety hazards and implement measures to mitigate risks, especially those related to the operation of vehicles and equipment in the airport.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh