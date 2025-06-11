C.P. Vietnam Livestock Company fined VND105 million for food safety breach

C.P. Vietnam Livestock Company was fined VND105 million (US$4,034) for food safety breach, the Inspectorate of Soc Trang Province's Department of Agriculture and Environment today announced.

According to inspectors, they had issued administrative sanctions against three CP Fresh Shop stores, all subsidiaries of C.P. Vietnam Livestock Joint Stock Company, for violating food safety regulations.

At an outlet of CP Company

The stores were fined for selling food despite their Certificates of Eligible Food Safety Facility being expired. Each store received a fine of VND35 million, totaling VND105 million.

The People's Committee of the Mekong Delta Province of Soc Trang previously received public reports alleging that several CP Fresh Shop stores were selling diseased pork and chicken. In response, the province's Chairman Tran Van Lau issued an urgent directive instructing relevant agencies, including local police force to swiftly investigate and verify the claims.

An interdisciplinary inspection of four CP Fresh Shop stores found no evidence of diseased, spoiled, or expired meat products. However, three out of the four stores were operating with expired food safety certificates.

Additionally, these three establishments could not provide original registration documents for their business locations, and none of the four stores had valid food safety training certificates for their owners or sales staff, as required by regulations.

By Tuan Quang - Translated By Anh Quan