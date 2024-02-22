A bus bursts into flames early morning in Hanoi

This morning, a bus burst into flames on Nguyen Khoai Street in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung District. Although there was no report of any injuries after the dramatic incident, the vehicle was destroyed by fire.

According to police in Hai Ba Trung District, the bus fire occurred at about 5 a.m. this morning when the bus with an unknown license plate belonging to the Hanoi Bus Enterprise was traveling from Luong Yen to Bac Ninh.

Just as it entered Nguyen Khoai Lane in Bach Dang ward of Hai Ba Trung District in front of the gate of the Vietnam - Soviet Friendship Hospital, it suddenly broke out into flames. The fire started from the front of the bus and spread to the vehicle’s entire part.

When the incident took place, there were only a few passengers on the bus, all of whom were able to got out unscathed. Upon receiving the news, the functional forces and police officers in Hoan Kiem District quickly arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading and affecting the surrounding area.

The fire did not cause any loss of life, but the fire burned the vehicle down to its frame and was completely damaged.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

By Minh Khang – Translated By Anh Quan