Container truck bursts into flames on HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway

Traffic police are investigating the reason for a container truck bursting into flames on Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway.

Previously, on October 10, driver N.V.T. born in 1993 in the Northern Province of Bac Ninh driving a container truck on the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway heading from Ho Chi Minh City to Dong Nai Province.

When the container truck passed over Long Phuoc Toll Plaza around 200 meters in Long Thanh Bridge of Long Phuoc Ward, Thu Duc City, smoke was seen from the truck front and immediately, the driver stopped the vehicle, shouted to inform passersbys and tried to put out the fire but it was unsuccessful.

Receiving the information, the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police under the Thu Duc City Police mobilized fire engines and firefighters to the scene to extinguish the fire.

The fire burned down the container truck front. The incident caused a serious traffic jam streching for more than seven kilometers on the way from Ho Chi Minh City to Dong Nai Province.

There are some photos at the scene of the fire: