Burial ceremony held for former President Tran Duc Luong in Quang Ngai

The burial ceremony at the cemetery in Dien Truong Hamlet of Pho Khanh Commune, Duc Pho Township, Quang Ngai Province, on May 25 afternoon (Photo: VNA)

A burial ceremony in the national mourning etiquette was solemnly held for former State President Tran Duc Luong at a cemetery in Dien Truong Hamlet of Pho Khanh Commune, Duc Pho Township, the central province of Quang Ngai – his hometown, at 3 p.m. on May 25.

Attending the ceremony were National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization Nguyen Trong Nghia, former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, along with other leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front, revolutionary veterans, intellectuals, representatives of agencies, organizations, mass associations, religious groups, armed forces, and people from all walks of life.

The burial ceremony at the cemetery in Dien Truong Hamlet of Pho Khanh Commune, Duc Pho Township, Quang Ngai Province, on May 25 afternoon (Photo: SGGP)

In deep mourning, participants and members of the bereaved family observed a minute of silence to bid farewell to the former President – a highly respected leader, a shining example of studying and following Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality, and style, and a steadfast Communist Party member – as he was laid to rest in his final resting place.

On behalf of the funeral organizing board, Deputy PM Nguyen Hoa Binh extended heartfelt thanks to people across the nation and overseas Vietnamese, foreign diplomatic corps, representatives of organizations, and international friends for their profound condolences, floral tributes, and messages of sympathy, and for attending the respect-paying, memorial, and burial ceremonies for the former leader.

General Secretary To Lam and other leaders and former leaders of the Party and State hold a moment of silence to commemorate former President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran Duc Luong, former member of the Politburo, former President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and former Chairman of the National Defense and Security Council, was born on May 5, 1937 at Pho Khanh Commune, Duc Pho District (now Duc Pho Township), Quang Ngai Province. After a period of illness, despite the wholehearted treatment and care by the Party, State, leading medical experts and his family, he passed away at 10:51 p.m. on May 20 due to old age and severe illness at the age of 88 at his residence in Hanoi.

The family makes a final round around the coffin, bidding farewell to former President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: VNA)

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan offers condolences to the family of former President Tran Duc Luong at the burial ceremony on May 25 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Throughout his over 50 years of revolutionary activities, he has made great and exceptionally outstanding contributions to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He was conferred with the Gold Star Order and the 65-year Party membership badge, along with many other noble orders, medals, awards and titles by the Party, the State, and other countries.

Previously, on May 24–25, the respect-paying and memorial services were solemnly held in the national mourning etiquette at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall in Ho Chi Minh City, and Hall T50 of the Quang Ngai provincial Military Command.

VNA