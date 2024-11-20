Boosting meat trade: Mongolia-Vietnam collaboration

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Mongolian and Vietnamese enterprises to facilitate the distribution of Mongolian goat and sheep meat in Vietnam.

Today, in Hanoi, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam and the Vietnam - Mongolia Friendship Association held a forum to promote Vietnam - Mongolian agricultural products. This is an important event within the framework of the AgroViet 2024 International Agricultural Exhibition and Fair, and also celebrates the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This agreement signifies a pivotal moment in the advancement of agricultural trade relations between the two nations.

Mongolia was one of the pioneering countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam in 1954. Bilateral trade between the two nations has experienced significant growth, increasing from US$41.5 million in 2017 to $132 million in 2023. Vietnam aspires to further elevate trade to $200 million in the near future, according to Mr. Tran Cong Thang, Director of the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agricultural and Rural Development.

Vietnam is a leading exporter of rice, coffee, and tropical fruits, while Mongolia is celebrated for its premium beef, lamb, and dairy products. These complementary strengths offer significant opportunities for the two countries to collaborate and meet the increasing global demand for quality food products.

At the forum, delegates discussed the potential for cooperation in many areas, including procedures for importing goat and sheep meat into the Vietnamese market, opportunities for cooperation in raising and slaughtering goats and sheep, as well as exporting Vietnamese fruits to Mongolia. In particular, the cooperation in processing and consuming livestock products, including livestock meat and bones, is opening up great opportunities for businesses of the two countries.

Deputy Director of the National Border Committee Doan Khanh Tam stated that Mongolia, characterized by its severe climate and expansive steppes, has significantly advanced its livestock sector. The livestock in Mongolia are raised in a natural environment, consuming approximately 3,000 varieties of herbs, which contribute to the unique flavors of its meat products. Since becoming a member of the World Organization for Animal Health in 1989, Mongolia has been actively seeking collaborative opportunities to enhance its meat processing industry, particularly in the areas of livestock slaughter and processing.

Within the framework of the forum, businesses and authorities of the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in distributing Mongolian goat and sheep meat in Vietnam, opening a new era for promoting agricultural product exchanges between the two countries.

The signing of this cooperation program is an important step following the state visit of General Secretary To Lam to Mongolia at the end of September. This milestone is crucial in enhancing the bilateral relationship between the two nations to a Comprehensive Partnership, thereby paving the way for increased economic and trade collaboration in the future.

The Vietnam - Mongolia Agricultural Products Promotion Forum held on November 20 is not only a bridge to help businesses of the two countries seek cooperation opportunities, but also reflects the long-term and strategic diplomatic relationship between the two countries. Along with the signing of cooperation and investment contracts, promoting agricultural product trade is expected to greatly contribute to the sustainable development and prosperity of both economies.

By Phuc Hau – Translated By Anh Quan