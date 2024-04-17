Book series about General Vo Nguyen Giap released

A book series titled “Vo Nguyen Giap –The People's General” with a Vietnamese version and five bilingual versions made its debut at an event held in Dien Bien province on April 17, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (center) is at the book launching event in the northwestern province of Dien Bien. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

The series, released by the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House, has bilingual versions published in Vietnamese - English/ French/Spanish/Chinese/Arabic.

The publications, with Director and Editor-in-Chief of the publishing house Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Trong Lam acting as chief author, features images of the life and revolutionary career of General Vo Nguyen Giap - a brave, loyal, and indomitable communist, a military genius, an excellent disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, a highly prestigious leader of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, and the first General of the Vietnam People's Army.

Through pages reflecting memories about the General, readers can easily find that in any situation, Giap always demonstrated the mettle of a loyal communist, maintained the will of self-reliance, and remarkably fulfilled all tasks assigned by the Party, State, and people. He always appreciated the great merits and sacrifice of the people and soldiers who directly fought on battlefields, and only described himself as "a drop of water in the ocean" and equal to all other soldiers.

The books also affirm that Giap’s reputation, prestige, moral characteristics, and personality went beyond Vietnam's boundary to become a symbol of revolutionary heroism and strongly contributed to the struggle for peace, independence, and social progress against oppression, exploitation, and injustice in colonized countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. All these earned the General admiration of progressive and peace-loving people across the world.

On this occasion, the publishing house also released other books on the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

General Vo Nguyen Giap, whose real name is Vo Giap, was born in Loc Thuy commune in Le Thuy district, the central province of Quang Binh, on August 25, 1911. He passed away on October 4, 2013, at the age of 103.

Vietnamplus