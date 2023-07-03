Book exhibition on life, revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh opens

A display presenting nearly 1,000 valuable books on life, a glorious revolutionary career, and the great contribution of President Ho Chi Minh opened at the HCMC Public Security Department’s hall on July 3.

The book exhibition gives people an opportunity to learn about the life and glorious revolutionary career of late President Ho Chi Minh, his ideology, morality, and style, typical examples in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle, and Uncle Ho's famous quotes and sayings.

The event aims to mark the 75th anniversary of Uncle Ho's call on patriotic emulation (June 11, 1948 – 2023) and respond to the Public Security Ministry’s movement to study and follow the moral example of Ho Chi Minh. It also encourages and promotes the reading habits of the People's Police force and raises awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking

The one-week-long event is co-organized by the HCMC Public Security Department’s Library, the Archive and Library Center of the HCMC University of the People's Public Security, the Women’s Union, and the Youth Union of the municipal Public Security Department.