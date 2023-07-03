SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Book exhibition on life, revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh opens

SGGPO
A display presenting nearly 1,000 valuable books on life, a glorious revolutionary career, and the great contribution of President Ho Chi Minh opened at the HCMC Public Security Department’s hall on July 3.
Book exhibition on life, revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh opens ảnh 1
Nearly 1,000 valuable books on life, a glorious revolutionary career, and the great contribution of President Ho Chi Minh are on display. (Photo: SGGP)

The book exhibition gives people an opportunity to learn about the life and glorious revolutionary career of late President Ho Chi Minh, his ideology, morality, and style, typical examples in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle, and Uncle Ho's famous quotes and sayings.

The event aims to mark the 75th anniversary of Uncle Ho's call on patriotic emulation (June 11, 1948 – 2023) and respond to the Public Security Ministry’s movement to study and follow the moral example of Ho Chi Minh. It also encourages and promotes the reading habits of the People's Police force and raises awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking

The one-week-long event is co-organized by the HCMC Public Security Department’s Library, the Archive and Library Center of the HCMC University of the People's Public Security, the Women’s Union, and the Youth Union of the municipal Public Security Department.

Book exhibition on life, revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh opens ảnh 2
Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) attends the opening ceremony of the book exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)
Book exhibition on life, revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh opens ảnh 3
Deputy Minister of Public Security Lt. Gen. Nguyen Duy Ngoc (2nd, R) attends the opening ceremony of the book exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)
Book exhibition on life, revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh opens ảnh 4
The book exhibition marks the 75th anniversary of Uncle Ho's call on patriotic emulation (June 11, 1948 – 2023) and responds to the Public Security Ministry’s movement to study and follow the moral example of Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)
Book exhibition on life, revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh opens ảnh 5
Police officers attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)
Book exhibition on life, revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh opens ảnh 6
Books and publications are on display. (Photo: SGGP)
By Chi Thach, Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Book exhibition life and revolutionary career President Ho Chi Minh HCMC Public Security Department 75th anniversary of Uncle Ho's call on patriotic emulation reading habits Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology

Other news

Photo Gallery