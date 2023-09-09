Book entitled “Vietnam – US Political Relationship” published

Accordingly, the National Political Publishing House has just published a book entitled “Vietnam – US Political Relationship in the Period of 1995 – 2020” which was a doctoral thesis of Doctor of Philosophy Doan Ngoc Tuan from Nguyen Tat Thanh University with the draft revised and adjusted by Associate Professor, Doctor of Philosophy Tran Nam Tien from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the National University Ho Chi Minh City.

The book was divided into three chapters. The first chapter focused on the main factors affecting the Vietnam – US political relationship in the period of 1995 – 2020 while the second chapter mentioned the status of the Vietnam – US political relationship in the period of 1995 – 2020. The third chapter talked about some remarks and issues of the Vietnam – US political relationship.

The book's author profoundly analyzed the international context and factors impacting and dominating the Vietnam – US political relationship as well as the current status and the developments in the bilateral relationship.

By reading the book, readers will understand more about the political relationship based on the Vietnam – US relationship to promote more cooperation in various fields.