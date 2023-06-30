Book company supports building bookcases for lifelong learning promotion

In response to the movement of building 100 community bookcases across the country, a book company will give books to build bookcases for families or communities to join hands to promote the lifelong learning spirit.

As a way to support the lifelong learning movement, Omega Plus Book Company has just decided to embark on a program to build 100 community bookcases specifically for individuals and organizations that want to build a bookcase for their families or in the community and in schools.

Accordingly, the program will support individuals and organizations with book support packages, including a pack of 100 books approximately worth VND30 million (US$ 1,270) or a package of 200 books worth VND60 million and a package of 500 books worth around VND150 million.

The list of books in the program is classics and foundation books selected and published by Omega Plus in the past 7 years with many different topics, including Vietnamese history, world history, politics, economy, physical science, children's literature, education, medicine, art, and music.

Readers can choose the titles and the number of books according to the specified price packages. Individuals and organizations can contact the company directly through the website omegaplus.vn.

The program runs until July 31.