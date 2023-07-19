Binh Thuan Province requests quick repair of damaged expressways

Binh Thuan Province Transport Department yesterday mentioned its proposal to the Transport Ministry on the urgent need to repair damaged roads when constructing the North – South Expressway passing the province.



Accordingly, the proposal by Binh Thuan Province Transport Department to consult the provincial People’s Committee on the request for the Management Board of Project 7 and the Management Board of Thang Long Project as well as contractors to quickly mend damaged roads caused by transporting materials for the North-South Expressway construction project.

First, the two Management Boards and related units must urgently work with Binh Thuan Province to identify the damage scale, followed by discussions on repair solutions and schedule. Also, Binh Thuan Province People’s Committee asked that contractors and investors of the expressway accelerate the building progress to complete frontage roads and other project parts in accordance with the approved design.

Before this, SGGP Newspaper has reported unfinished parts of the two expressways of Phan Thiet-Dau Giay and Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet even though the two are in operation now. This has severely affected both daily and farming, production activities of local residents there.

In particular, 41 routes in Binh Thuan Province were damaged while construction materials were being transported to construction sites of the two expressways. More than 10,700m of frontage roads alongside the expressways have not been established. 11 tunnels are still flooded while 14 overpasses are under construction. 27 houses nearby were cracked without compensation. 52 sewers across frontage roads have not been handled.