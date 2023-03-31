Binh Dinh starts work on US$64 million coastal road

The People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province this morning hosted a ceremony to start work on the project of coastal route DT.639, connecting National Highway 1D and new National Highway No.19.

The ceremony was taken place in Nhon Phu Ward, Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province.



Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province Nguyen Tu Cong Hung informed the role and meaning of the coastal route through the province.

During the passing years, the province of Binh Dinh took advantage of capital sources of thousands of billions of Vietnamese dong from the Central and provincial budget to implement component projects to step-by-step connect the coastal space with a total length of 115 kilometers from Hoai Nhon Town to Quy Nhon City.

In order to continue the works, Binh Dinh Province started work on route DT.639, the section from National Highway 1D to the new National Highway No.19.



The project has a total length of 4.3 kilometers with its starting point intersecting with the National Highway 1D at Km5+020 in Nhon Phu Ward, Quy Nhon City and its ending point intersecting with the new Nation Highway No.19 at Km8+100 in Nhon Binh Ward.

The total investment for the project will be VND1,490 billion (US$63.5 million), comprising VND600 billion (US$25.6 million) from the Central budget and the rest from the locality budget. The construction is expected to be done in 23 months.

The project was designed in accordance with urban route standards with a designed speed of 50 kilometers per hour, a road surface width of 29 meters, a concrete road surface width of 24 meters, four lanes of motor vehicles, two lanes of mixed vehicles, three pre-stressed reinforced concrete bridges with a simple span of 610 meters, eight large box culverts with lighting system, drainage works and so on.

The project will connect the development space of Quy Nhon City with districts of Tuy Phuoc, Phu Cat and exploit the land fund dedicated for urban development and commercial services along the corridor.

At the groundbreaking ceremaony, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province Nguyen Tu Cong Hung proposed the investors and contractors take advantage of the weather condition to implement the main works of the project and strictly comply with safety and quality requirements.

The coastal route through Binh Dinh Province is part of a coastal road system approved by the Prime Minister in 2010 with a total length of 115 kilometers and total investment capital of more than VND9,000 billion (US$384 million).

The province of Binh Dinh have taken advantage of capital sources to build three sections with a total length of nearly 40 kilometers, total capital of more than VND2,500 billion (US$107 million). Of these, two projects have started work with a total capital of nearly VND4,600 billion (US$196 million).

Besides, the province is setting up the capital plan of around VND1,400 billion (US$60 million) to implement the remaining project from My Thanh Commune in Phu Cat District to Lai Giang Bridge in Hoai Nhon Town.