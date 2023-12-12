Binh Dinh Province establishes nature reserve for 225 species in Red Book

The People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province yesterday assigned the provincial Construction Department to devise the planning for a nature reserve in Thi Nai Lagoon (in Quy Nhon City).

The ecosystem in the core zone of Thi Nai Lagoon is extremely rich, with 103 bird species and 225 species in the Red Data Book of Vietnam



This nature reserve is intended to cover a water surface area of 2,400ha, divided into three main zones of the core (strictly protected), the recovery, and the administration ones with services and buffer areas.

After the creation of the planning, scientific consultation units will be invited to evaluate the ecological and biological values of this nature reserve. The corresponding report will be then submitted to the provincial People’s Committee for approval, and the nature reserve will be officially formed for both protection and exploitation purposes.

Thi Nai Lagoon is listed as an ecological zone in need of protection in accordance with Decision No.45/QD-TTg, issued on January 8, 2014 by the Prime Minister about approving master plan on biodiversity conservation in the whole country through 2020, with orientations toward 2030.

Results from the ecological survey co-conducted in 2021-2022 by the Natural Resources and Environment Department of Binh Dinh Province and the Central Institute for Natural Resources and Environment (CRES) reveal that Thi Nai Lagoon has 145 species, 191 benthic animals, 126 fishes, 103 bird species, 255 of which are in the Red Data Book of the National Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Vien Hong