Best-selling author’s book to be adapted into movie

The novel entitled Ngay xua co mot chuyen tinh (Once Upon a Love) by best-selling author Nguyen Nhat Anh will be made into movie by director Trinh Dinh Le Minh.

It is the fourth book of writer Nguyen Nhat Anh that is turned into movies, including Toi thay hoa vang tren co xanh (I See Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass), Mat Biec (Dreamy Eyes) and Co gai den tu hom qua (The girl from yesterday).

Ngay xua co mot chuyen tinh (Once Upon a Love) is different from previous works by Nguyen Nhat Anh who is well-known as an author of children’s books, featuring a love triangle between three teenagers and the problems they must face when growing up, such as pre-marital sex, single motherhood, and the ways characters learning how to adapt as they grow older and find happiness.

The cinematic work is a co-released movie of film producers, including HKFilm, CJ HK Entertainment, and SATE who hoped that the picture will remind audiences of their younger days, young love stories many years ago and to egret for the days that they have left in their childhood.

Director Trinh Dinh Le Minh is known for movies, including Thua Me con di (Goodbye Mom) in 2019, Bang chung vo hinh (Invisible Evidence) in 2020, and a series of documentaries and short films.

Film producers are holding casting auditions for the movie that is expected to be released in 2024.