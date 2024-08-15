Culture/art

Beauty from Thanh Hoa crowned Miss Tourism Identity Vietnam 2024

SGGPO

Nguyen Phuong Anh from the northern central province of Thanh Hoa was crowned the 2024 Miss Tourism Identity Vietnam which ended in Quang Ngai City on August 14 evening.

Nguyen Phuong Anh from the northern central province of Thanh Hoa is crowned the 2024 Miss Tourism Identity Vietnam.

The final night themed “Vietnam’s Beauty” attracted more than 5,000 audiences.

A total of 30 contestants were selected to participate in the competitions including Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress), swimsuit, and evening gown parts. The Top 8 were chosen for the Q&A segment.

Nguyen Phuong Anh, 20, is a student at the Department of Medical Beauty Care at Hanoi Medical University. She is 1.73 meters tall with measurements of 85-62-90. The winner will spend two years participating in a wide range of activities of Quang Ngai’s tourism and cultural marketing campaign.

The first and second runners-up went to Le Tuong Vy from the central coastal province of Quang Ngai and Pham Thi Thanh Thao from the northern coastal city of Hai Phong.

The third runners-up were Tran Thu Hien from the northern province of Bac Giang and Dang Thi Tham from the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

