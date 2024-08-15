Beauty from Thanh Hoa crowned Miss Tourism Identity Vietnam 2024

The final night themed “Vietnam’s Beauty” attracted more than 5,000 audiences.
A total of 30 contestants were selected to participate in the competitions including Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress), swimsuit, and evening gown parts. The Top 8 were chosen for the Q&A segment.
Nguyen Phuong Anh, 20, is a student at the Department of Medical Beauty Care at Hanoi Medical University. She is 1.73 meters tall with measurements of 85-62-90. The winner will spend two years participating in a wide range of activities of Quang Ngai’s tourism and cultural marketing campaign.
The first and second runners-up went to Le Tuong Vy from the central coastal province of Quang Ngai and Pham Thi Thanh Thao from the northern coastal city of Hai Phong.
The third runners-up were Tran Thu Hien from the northern province of Bac Giang and Dang Thi Tham from the Mekong Delta province of Long An.