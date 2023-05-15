Base salary for civil servants, public employees rises from July 1

The Government has issued a decree regulating the base salary for civil servants, public employees, and members of the armed forces, stipulating that it will increase from VND1.49 million (US$63.5) to VND1.8 million per month from July 1, 2023.

The decree will become effective from July 1.

The basic wage will be a basis for calculating the salaries of employees in the State-run sector by multiplying it by their corresponding coefficient. As a result, new graduates entering the State sector will get a salary of Level 1 with a coefficient of 2.34, equivalent to a monthly wage of VND3.48 million at present.

This is the second base salary hike since July 1, 2019, after a three-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The wage hike is considered an urgent issue in Vietnam, as nearly 40,000 civil servants quit their jobs in the public sector, primarily in education and healthcare, from January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022.