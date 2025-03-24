Ba Ria-Vung Tau to develop into national energy center

The People's Committee of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, in coordination with Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group organized a conference to discuss the implementation progress and propose solutions for the development of the energy sector.

Cai Mep-Thi Vai is a deep-water port complex in Phu My, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the assessment, the southern coastal city of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has continued to play a leading role in the oil and natural gas exploration, extraction, and processing nationwide in recent years.

Specifically, in the period from 2020 to 2024, the total crude oil production in the region reached over 44.5 million tons, and natural gas output achieved more than 32.6 billion cubic meters. Many new oil fields have been put into operation, such as Nam Rong-Doi Moi, Lan Do, Tho Trang, Pearl, RC-6, and several other projects.

The deep processing has developed strongly with prominent projects such as the polypropylene production plant, the storage facility for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP)'s integrated petrochemical complex, and Thi Vai and Hai Linh liquefied natural gas (LNG) warehouses.

In the coming time, the province will complete mechanisms, technical infrastructure planning, and inter-regional connection and develop renewable energy industrial-service hubs to become the national energy center.

By Phu Ngan—Translated by Kim Khanh