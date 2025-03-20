National

Autogate system in Da Nang Airport officially operational

SGGPO

After a period of adjustments and upgrades, the system of automated immigration arrival gates (Autogate) in Da Nang International Airport is now officially operational.

On March 20, Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company officially handed over the Autogate system to the Vietnam Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

The system is now operational at Da Nang International Airport, optimizing the immigration process as well as enhancing security and safety.

This marks a significant milestone in the modernization of Da Nang Airport, moving towards the smart terminal model.

img-5545-8849-6042.jpg
The system of automated immigration arrival gates in Da Nang International Airport is now officially operational. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Since 2024, Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT) has collaborated with FPT Software to implement various advanced technologies, including self-check-in kiosks, automated boarding gates, an AI-powered security analytics system and multi-lingual operating screens.

With these convenience advancements, Da Nang International Airport has become the first airport in Vietnam to achieve a fully automated process from check-in and baggage drop to immigration procedures and boarding gates.

img-5509-4288-5180.jpg
Lieutenant Colonel Pham Thi Minh Loan, Head of the Logistics Office of the Immigration Department delivers a speech at the handover ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Pham Thi Minh Loan, Head of the Logistics Office of the Immigration Department, stated that since August 2023, the Immigration Department has been piloting the operation of four control gates and two registration counters at Da Nang International Airport.

img-5527-8712-3449.jpg
Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the system. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

After a period of adjustments and upgrades, the system of automated immigration arrival gates is now officially operational, helping to ease the workload for immigration officers, simplify procedures for passengers and enhance security through advanced biometric recognition technology.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong

