Australia gives 490,600 doses of vaccines to Vietnam

At the ceremony

A handover ceremony of 490,600 doses of DPT-HBV-Hib vaccine to prevent diseases diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B and pneumonia/ meningitis caused by Hib bacteria took place at the Ministry of Health today. The vaccines were funded by the Australian Government to Vietnam.

At the ceremony, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan sincerely thanked international organizations, especially the Australian Government, for promptly supporting vaccines as per the proposal of the Vietnamese Ministry of Health. The vaccines will be used in the National Program on Immunization for children in the coming time.

At the same time, the Minister of Health also affirmed that as soon as the vaccine is handed over, the Ministry of Health, the Expanded Immunization Program and related agencies will quickly deliver the vaccine to localities at the earliest to vaccinate children effectively.

It is expected that 490,600 doses of DPT-HGB-Hib vaccine will arrive in Vietnam on the evening of December 15. Lately, Vietnam has seen a shortage of vaccines in the Expanded Immunization Program.

Deputy Director of the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Duong Thi Hong said that the institute has developed a plan for the allocation of the above-donated vaccines according to the needs and practices of localities. In particular, children who have not been vaccinated with the first dose of the ‘5 in 1’ vaccine will be the top priority of the recipient of the vaccine.

Moreover, children in the youngest age group from 2 months old will be the second group of priority, then children older than 2 months old, including those with children over 12 months old. Next, children who have not received all three doses of the ‘5 in 1’ vaccine will be given the second and third doses.

Mountainous localities and disadvantaged areas will be given priority in receiving vaccines to ensure equity in vaccine access for children, said Ms. Duong Thi Hong.

By Quoc Lap – Translated By Anh Quan